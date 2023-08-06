BJP MPs meet family of Bhilwara victim; 9 held in the case; police personnel face action

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) A four-member team of BJP women MPs met the family members of the 14-year-old victim in the Bhilwara rape-murder case and questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not visited them.

The BJP MPs also met the Bhilwara district collector and Superintendent of Police and inquired about the progress of the investigation.

District Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said on Sunday that seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in this case. At the same time, two minors also have been apprehended.

Amid allegations of police apathy, a station house officer and the duty officer in the matter have been suspended and two constables taken off active duty.

BJP National President JP Nadda had deputed the team of MPs led by Saroj Pandey and comprising Rekha Sharma, Kanta Kardam and Locket Chatterjee. It reached Kotri town on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that she gave the slogan “Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” but is silent over the incident in Rajasthan.

"When there is any incident in Uttar Pradesh, both brother and sister reach there, but today on this incident, I would like to ask Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and their leaders that why did they not come here," the BJP MP said.

She also hit out at the Gehlot government over the "rising" crimes against women in Rajasthan.

"This government has no sensitivity left. At least they should meet the aggrieved family,” she said.

"Crime is at its peak in Rajasthan and the chief minister is also the home minister... there are no words to condemn this incident. The chief minister should not do politics on women. He should answer why Rajasthan is on top in crime," she said.

Facing flak over the Bhilwara case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Saturday said his government has taken such incidents very seriously and has directed the state police to deal strictly with people involved in crimes against women.

Pandey said that no compensation has been paid to the victim till now.

BJP MP Kanta Kardam said that the villagers and the girl's family told them that she could have been saved but the police did not pay attention to their complaint She said that people will give an apt reply to the Congress in upcoming assembly elections.

Police have arrested Kalu (25), his brother Kanha Kalbeliya (21), Kalu's wife Lad alias Jiji (25), Pappu (35), Sanjay (20), Kamlesh (30), Prabhu (40). A minor married woman and a teenager have also been held.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday.

The BJP team also visited the site of the incident. The party will prepare a report and submit it to the BJP chief. BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar and Mahila Morcha state president Raksha Bhandari were also accompanying the team.

"We will present the immediate report to BJP national president JP Nadda within 24 hours," Pandey said. PTI AG RT RT RT