BJP MPs meet L-G, seek help to resolve problems of farmers in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A delegation of BJP Lok Sabha members on Wednesday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to seek his help in solving the problems faced by farmers here.

MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandolia were part of the delegation that submitted a four-point demand paper to the L-G.

The delegation urged Saxena to provide alternative plots to farmers whose land were acquired for different purposes, Bidhuri said and claimed that there are more than 16,000 such cases in Delhi.

Their applications are pending with the Delhi government's land and building department, he said. The BJP MP said the L-G was informed that the mutation of property to the next of kin of deceased farmers is also not being processed.

The MPs also raised the issue of alleged "harassment" being faced by farmers and residents of unauthorised colonies in getting power connection.

This is being done in the name of no objection certificate sought by power discoms from the Delhi Development Authority, Bidhuri said and added that the MPs demanded this condition be done away with.

Those habitations that have not been incorporated in the yet-to-be passed map of unauthorised colonies should be included, the delegation demanded. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB