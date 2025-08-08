BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari booked for forcibly entering Baidyanath Temple's inner chamber

Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Friday said it has registered an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others for “forcibly” entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on August 2 and hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as per a complaint by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur for “forcibly entering the inner shrine on August 2 between 8.45 pm and 9 pm” despite a restriction on VIP or VVIP entries during the holy month of ‘Shravan’ in view of a large number of devotees.

"An FIR has been lodged at Baba Baidyanath Mandir Police Station against Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Kanshikanat Dubey, Sheshadri Dubey and others for entering the inner shrine of the temple, hurting religious tradition and sentiments and causing obstacles in government work by entering into a scuffle with police persons deployed for security reasons," an officer told PTI.

The “forcible entry” by the MPs and “scuffle” with policemen resulted in causing fear among thousands of devotees present and a stampede-like situation, as per the complaint.

Thakur said he had lodged the FIR on August 7.

About 55 lakh ‘kanwariyas’ (devotees of Lord Shiva) have offered holy water at the Baba Baidyanath Temple during the ongoing month-long ‘Shravan Mela’ so far. PTI NAM RBT