BJP MPs raise issues of voting rights for undertrials, water crisis, healthcare in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) BJP members in Rajya Sabha on Friday raised a range of issues during Zero Hour, including voting rights for undertrials, inter-basin water transfer projects, high-speed rail connectivity in the Northeast, and healthcare infrastructure gaps.

Karnataka MP Iranna Kadadi called for amending Article 62, Clause 5 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to grant voting rights to undertrials and those sentenced to less than seven years in prison.

He pointed out that over 4.9 lakh prisoners are currently lodged in Indian jails, of which more than 3.8 lakh are undertrials whose crimes have not yet been proven.

"Many times, poor and financially weak people are in jail due to not being able to pay the amount of bail, whereas a convicted person is able to vote," Kadadi said, terming the situation contrary to Article 326 of the Constitution.

Article 326 of the Indian Constitution mandates that elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of States be based on adult suffrage.

Tripura's Rajib Bhattacharjee urged the Railway Ministry to construct a high-speed train between Agartala and Guwahati, highlighting the state's growing education and tourism sectors. He noted that Tripura now has three medical colleges, an ITI, NIT, Central University, and a Forensic University.

Maharashtra's Bhagwat Karad stressed the need to divert water flowing into the Arabian Sea -- approximately 100 TMC annually -- to the Godavari and Krishna basins to address Marathwada's water crisis. He sought joint action by the Centre and state government on projects like the Damanganga-Pinjal Link Project and Par Godavari.

Uttar Pradesh MP Mithlesh Kumar raised concerns about Shahjahanpur's district hospital, saying its existence has been "terminated" after a medical college OPD was set up there. He requested the construction of OPD facilities at the medical college campus and the appointment of doctors and nurses.

K Laxman, also from UP, praised the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme for crossing 30 lakh registrations by 2025, three years ahead of target. He said 54 per cent of beneficiaries belong to OBCs and 27 per cent to SC, ST and minorities, and urged the government to launch a second phase. PTI LUX DRR