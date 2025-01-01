BJP MPs submit proposal to Gadkari for 4 projects to reduce traffic, pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MPs from Delhi have submitted a proposal to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for four projects aimed to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital, East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Malhotra, the junior minister in the road transport and highways ministry, said the BJP MPs submitted the memorandum to Gadkari after discussing issues pertaining to traffic and pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is nearing completion and would be thrown open for vehicular traffic soon. Similarly, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has significantly reduced travel time from 36 hours to just 12 hours, Malhotra said.

The MPs also proposed the construction of an underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg, which would reduce travel time from the IGI Airport to Delhi to about 7-8 minutes.

Advertisment

All the seven BJP MPs from Delhi, including Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogender Chanolia, were present at the presser.

It was also suggested to extend the Delhi-Katra Expressway to link it with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Urban Extension Road (UER) 2 to provide direct connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram.

Another proposal involved building an expressway from UER 2 at Alipur to Tronica City in Uttar Pradesh, which would divert Haryana-bound traffic away from Delhi, thus reducing congestion within the city, Malhotra said.

Advertisment

An eastern extension of UER 2 would provide direct access to Noida and Ghaziabad from Dehradun without passing through Delhi, thereby easing the city's traffic burden, the BJP leader said.