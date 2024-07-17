BJP MPs trying to ruin Delhi, charges AAP citing demolition in city; MPs hit back

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi BJP MPs were "ruining" the city and doing nothing to stop demolition activities being conducted by different agencies.

AAP MLA and incharge of party's MCD affairs, Durgesh Pathak, said the MPs of the BJP in Delhi did not do anything despite winning with big margin since 2014.

"Now, they are trying to ruin Delhi. Recently, the DDA undertook a largescale demolition drive at Khyber Pass in Chandni Chowk but the local MP Praveen Khandelwal did not visit the affected people who were living there for 70-80 years," Pathak charged.

Khandelwal said that Pathak was "lying" and trying to divert attention of people from the problems of drinking water, hike in electricity bills and waterlogging due to "inaction" of Kejriwal government.

Targeting New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Pathak claimed that notices were put up by the Railways in Patel Nagar to Brar Square, under her Lok Sabha constituency, that the slums there will be removed but she did not do anything about it.

"Some people tried to call her but could not talk to her. There are several slums right from Patel Nagar to Brar Square that are going to be removed by the demolition drive," he said.

Pathak charged that the "silence" of the BJP MPs showed that perhaps they were supporting such drives.

He demanded both the BJP MPs to intervene on behalf of the affected people to prevent demolition activities in their constituencies.

Swaraj's office replying to the charge said that the AAP MLA was "misleading" the people.

The fact is that people from Patel Nagar and Brar Square already met the New Delhi MP twice in the past over the issue. Another delegation was meeting her today also, it said. PTI VIT AS AS