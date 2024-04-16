BJP MP's wife, son join BJD

Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) Sambalpur's BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Dev's wife Arundhati Devi and their son Naman Ganga Dev on Tuesday joined the ruling BJD and met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Ganga Dev, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Deogarh in western Odisha, was denied a BJP ticket from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, from where Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is contesting, and was also not given a ticket from any assembly constituency.

BJD sources said Arundhati Devi might get a party ticket from the Deogarh assembly seat.

Nitesh Ganga Dev won the Deogarh assembly seat in 2004 and 2014 on Congress and BJP tickets respectively. PTI AAM AAM ACD