BJP MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Kalyan Banerjee's suspension from Lok Sabha, lodging of FIR

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Three BJP MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding the filing of an FIR against TMC member Kalyan Banerjee and his immediate suspension from the House pending investigation for what they called ”unprecedented violence” during a meeting of the joint parliamentary panel on the Waqf bill.

The letter signed by Nishikant Dubey, Aparajita Sarangi and Abhijit Gangopadhyay also sought an investigation into the matter by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to consider rescinding Banerjee’s membership from the Lower House.

Amid a heated exchange of words with Gangopadhyay during the meeting on Tuesday, Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and allegedly threw it towards the panel’s chairperson Jagdambika Pal.

In their joint letter to the Speaker on Tuesday, the BJP members said that they along with other members of the panel witnessed the “act of goondaism and unpardonable violence” by Banerjee during the sitting of the parliamentary committee.

“The goondaism and unpardonable violence exhibited by Kalyan Banerjee has surpassed all limits of a civilised behaviour expected from a Member of Parliament which has now become an act of life-threatening attack on the Chairperson Jagdambika Pal,” they noted.

“Therefore the same calls for stringent action by your goodself as otherwise, our cherished parliamentary system of governance would be tarnished beyond repair,” they added.

The BJP MPs urged that an FIR may be lodged against Banerjee for “unprecedented goondaism, unpardonable violence and life-threatening attack” on Pal followed by his immediate police custody, interrogation and investigation by the “competent law enforcement agencies”.

“In terms of Rule 316B (a) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the unethical conduct of Kalyan Banerjee, Member of Parliament, may be referred to the Committee on Ethics for examination, investigation and report for considering rescinding his membership,” they demanded.

Pending further action against him, Banerjee may be suspended from the proceedings of the House and its committees and also barred from entering the Parliament Estate till the conculsion of the inquiry against him, the BJP MPs added.