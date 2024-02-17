'BJP Mukt Bharat' by 2029: Kejriwal on Confidence Motion

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking on a self-inflicted Confidence motion in the assembly on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Party will make a 'BJP Mukt Bharat' by 2029.

Advertisment

Kejriwal calimed that AAP is biggest challenger to BJP, which is why it is under attack from all sides.

Earlier today, Kejriwal escaped 'possible' arrest by the ED in a Delhi court by securing an exemption from physical appearance for the day and buying more time till March 16.

However, his lawyer told the court that he will appear on March 16, the next date for hearing in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Advertisment

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted relief to Kejriwal after the AAP leader appeared before the court via videoconferencing and urged for exemption from physical appearance for the day.

Kejriwal told the court that he was unable to appear before it due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta told the court that the Delhi chief minister will appear before it in person on the next date of hearing.

Advertisment

The court has adjourned the matter to March 16.

The Delhi Assembly initiated a discussion on the motion of confidence brought by Kejriwal, who alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs to topple his government.

Starting the discussion, the AAP's Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal alleged that the BJP was persistently trying to "fail" and "paralyse" the Kejriwal government -- either by poaching party MLAs or interfering in its workings.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the lone opposition representative in the House following the suspension of BJP members for the session, was not present when the discussion began.

This is the third motion of confidence of the Kejriwal government in the last three years. It comes amid the AAP's claims that the BJP wanted to break the party by offering money to its MLAs and toppling its government in Delhi.

The previous confidence motions came in August 2022 and March 2023, amid AAP allegations that the BJP was carrying out "Operation Lotus" to poach its MLA.

Advertisment

The AAP has an overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly, with 62 MLAs in the 70-member House. The opposition BJP has eight MLAs, of whom seven are currently suspended.

Tabling the motion of confidence on Friday, Kejriwal said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."

"They were also told that the BJP is in touch with 21 MLAs. They have made multiple attempts to approach our MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'. Even this time, our MLAs refused to budge," he had added.

Advertisment

Kejriwal said the AAP checked with all its MLAs after these claims and found that seven of its legislators were approached but none of them accepted the offer.

He said the BJP knows it can never win elections in Delhi and that is why it is using different tactics to topple the AAP government.

"To show that none of our MLAs have defected, I present this resolution, 'The House expresses its trust in the Cabinet'," he had said.