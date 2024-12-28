BJP murders democracy, is threat to Constitution: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP is a threat to democracy and the Constitution.

"The BJP murders democracy by misusing power. People got the right to vote from the Constitution, but the BJP is snatching it. Votes were looted in the by-election. People were stopped from voting...," he said in a statement here.

"The whole country saw that brave women faced bullets and guns in the by-election. They were successful in casting their votes by risking their lives," he added.

Addressing a large number of workers of the Khangar community at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium in the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said good people were needed to implement the Constitution.

"The Constitution given by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gives strength to the poor, farmers, the deprived and PDA," he said and added that the BJP is weakening the Constitution.

"The BJP is the originator of fake news. It propagates lies, files false cases against opponents and always conspires to defame the Samajwadi Party leadership. The BJP government has weakened the constitutional institutions, it is on the path of dictatorship," he claimed.

The SP chief also said that the BJP has never worked for the poor people and farmers. "It took decisions for its capitalist friends and made them profits. The country's economy was destroyed by the decisions of the BJP government," he added.

"Inflation and unemployment have reached the peak. The poor did not benefit from the decision of demonetisation. Where did the black money go? Jobs and employment ended. Today, the youth do not have jobs and employment," he said.

Under the BJP government, crops are bought from farmers at low prices and sold at high rates, Yadav alleged, adding, "The work of Mandis was stopped. Mandis were built for the convenience of farmers under the Samajwadi government. The BJP government is responsible for the inflation of food items, oil, pulses." "If the Samajwadi Party forms the government in the state in 2027, the PDA society will get social justice. Only then will they get rights and respect. The Samajwadi Party wants a caste census in the country. With the caste census, the deprived sections will be able to get their rights. There will be social justice for everyone," he said in the statement. PTI NAV IJT