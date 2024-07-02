BJP must apologise for trying to topple Himachal govt: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Shimla, July 2 (PTI) The BJP leaders must tender a public apology for the party's unsuccessful attempt to topple the duly-elected Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and thrusting nine assembly by-elections, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons here, he asserted that the government was stable and would last its full term.

The "Operation Lotus" has failed in Himachal, shattering the dream of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to become chief minister through backdoor, Agnihotri said, adding that now he must name the key leaders allegedly involved in the "toppling game".

The Congress government which won 40 seats in 2022 assembly polls is all set to increase its tally to 41, winning all three assembly by-elections caused by resignation of three Independent MLAs, he said.

Blaming the BJP for the disqualification of six Congress MLAs and forcing nine assembly by-elections, Agnihotri said the BJP with only 25 MLAs managed the support of 34 MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls. He further alleged that not only the state leaders, but also the central leaders of the party were involved in the conspiracy to dislodge the government.

Nine legislators, including six Congress rebels and three Independents had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27.

Accusing the Union government of "financial harassment", the deputy chief minister claimed that no special relief package was given to the state during the monsoon calamity in 2023. He alleged that Rs 9,000 crore under the National Pension Scheme was not being released but still the Congress government implemented the poll promise to restore the Old Pensions Scheme (OPS) and gave Rs 1,500 per month to women.

He asked the BJP to clear its stand on OPS and the monthly pension to women.

The Centre has curtailed the borrowing limit of the state, GST compensation has not been given to the state, foreign funding has been capped and the revenue deficit grant has reduced from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore, he claimed. PTI BPL MNK MNK