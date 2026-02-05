BJP must remember it is trustee of public power, not its owner: Rajasthan Assembly LoP

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition of Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Thursday alleged that only 27 per cent of the budget announcements of the last two years have been implemented on the ground in the state.

Participating in the discussion on the governor's address in the House, Jully accused the state government of "data manipulation" and said the BJP should remember that it is a trustee of public power, not its owner.

Jully said that of the 2,717 announcements made in the last two state budgets, only 754 have been completed.

Targeting the ruling government over agriculture, he asked whether a single farmer in Rajasthan had received payment for bajra at the minimum support price.

He also alleged mismanagement in the procurement of mung beans and groundnuts in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

The tender for distributing scooters to 60,000 meritorious girl students was cancelled, he said.

He further alleged irregularities in the school uniform scheme, claiming that students were given Rs 600 instead of the promised Rs 1,200 and that poor children from the general category were excluded from the scheme.

Raising the issue of unemployment, the leader of the opposition said the government failed to complete even a single new recruitment process in the past 26 months.

No fresh recruitment notification was issued during the first 19 months of the government's tenure, he added.

Jully also targeted the central government over the devaluation of Indian currency.

Referring to earlier statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the value of the rupee, he said the present government no longer appeared concerned about the rupee's depreciation.

He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal was only focused on “image building”. PTI SDA OZ OZ