BJP must shun rigid attitude, talk to farmers to end Dallewal's fast: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP government must give up its "rigid attitude" and talk to the protesting farmers, as the condition of their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death, is continuously deteriorating.

Dallewal is sitting on fast at the Khanauri border point in Punjab since November 26 to press the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for their crops, among others.

According to a farmer leader, Dallewal has lost more than 11 kg weight while his blood sugar levels are also fluctuating.

"The farmers are not raising any new demands. They are only reminding the government of its own promises. They want legal guarantee of MSP for their crops, which is completely justified. The government made the same promise to the farmers to end their stir (in 2021)," Hooda said.

"The BJP government should give up its rigid attitude and talk to the farmers," the former Haryana chief minister said.

Calling the move to stop farmers from marching to Delhi an anti-democratic step of the BJP government, Hooda said, "Instead of suppressing the voice of the farmers, the government should find a solution through talks. In a democracy, everyone has the right to travel anywhere and express their views peacefully. But the BJP government is snatching this right from the farmers." The farmers have agreed to go to Delhi on foot, without tractor-trolleys, and stopping them in such a situation is completely undemocratic, he said.

Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 17th day on Thursday, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying minimum support price (MSP) is like the fundamental right to live for every farmer.

A doctor who conducted a medical check-up of Dallewal at Khanauri border said his condition is deteriorating and that he needs hospitalisation.

Because of the prolonged fast, he has turned weak, the doctor said.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers under the banner of SKM and KMM made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

They have now given another call to march to Delhi on December 14.

Apart from MSP, their demands include debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 also form part of their demands. PTI SUN ARI