BJP Nachan MLA booked for obstructing public servant on duty

Mandi (HP), Aug 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has booked BJP leader Vinod Kumar, the MLA from Nachan in Mandi district, for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and threatening to cause injury to him.

Kumar, however, rejected it as a false case and asserted that as an elected representative it is his duty to raise issues of public interest.

The MLA, accompanied by other persons, allegedly went to the tehsildar office on Friday and obstructed Kanugo (revenue officer) Dina Nath from performing his duties, the police said. A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his duties), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kumar on the complaint of Kanugo, they said.

According to the complain, the MLA threw files and other papers on the Kanugo and later forcibly took him to the office of Sub Divisional magistrate (SDM) Balh.

When contacted, Kumar said he had gone to the Kanugo's office following complaints from people that relief material meant for those affected by rain-related incidents were not being distributed properly.

He said he is ready to face any action for raising issues of public interest.