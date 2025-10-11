BJP Nagaland launches awareness drive on next-Gen GST reforms

Dimapur, Oct 11 (PTI) The BJP Nagaland unit on Saturday launched an awareness drive on the newly announced next-generation GST reforms, aimed at simplifying the tax system and enhancing transparency to provide relief to common people.

Addressing media persons at the BJP office in Dimapur, Akum Pongen, Member Secretary of the Next Gen GST Reform, BJP Nagaland, described the initiative as a "historic milestone" for the nation.

He said the reform is not merely a policy adjustment but the culmination of a decade of the Modi government's relentless and visionary economic management.

Pongen stated that the reform primarily seeks to reduce the tax burden on every citizen, thereby increasing purchasing power and putting more money into the hands of the people.

Highlighting the key features, he claimed that GST rate cuts have been implemented on 99 per cent of goods in the 12 per cent bracket and 90 per cent in the 28 per cent bracket, which is expected to boost domestic consumption by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, strengthening India's economy. The simplified GST system with only two slabs, he added, will make life easier for both households and businesses.

Comparing the Modi government's approach to that of the previous UPA regime, Pongen said, "PM Modi's focus on stimulating consumption stands in contrast to the UPA's credit-driven approach during the 2008 crisis, which led to high NPAs and inflation." He further added that the new economic framework emphasises expanding the taxpayer base, which has allowed for lowering the tax burden on individuals. Notably, he said, individuals with an annual income below Rs 12 lakh are now exempted from paying income tax. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG