BJP names 9 more candidates for Delhi polls; ignores demand to field Nupur Sharma

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday named nine more candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth against from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.
While Rai is pitted against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vashishth will battle it out against Gopal Rai, also a minister in the AAP government.
With the latest list, the BJP has named its 68 candidates. The party is likely to give the remaining two seats to its allies.
With this, BJP has ignored the demand of its supporters to field Nupur Sharma in the elections.
Earlier on Wednesday, the list of BJP's star campaigners put an end to all the speculations that the party might field Smriti Irani in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end the Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year-long reign in the national capital in the elections scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes is due on February 8.