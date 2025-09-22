BJP names candidate for Dampa bypoll

Aizawl, Sep 22 (PTI) Mizoram's opposition party BJP on Monday announced that Lalhmangaiha will be the party candidate for the by-election to Dampa assembly seat.
The date of the bypoll is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.
State BJP president Dr K Beichhua declared Lalhmangaiha's name as the candidate for the Dampa bypoll during a party function here.
Lalhmangaiha, formerly from the Congress, had contested from Dampa twice.
The 50-year-old BJP leader had previously worked as a teacher and has been actively involved in church activities.
After announcing the name of the candidate, Beichhua urged the people of Dampa to vote for BJP to usher in development in the constituency.
He said that Dampa will be directly connected with Delhi like Siaha and Palak constituencies where the BJP has legislators if the party is elected in the bypoll.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) had nominated Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova for the by-election and main opposition MNF fielded the party's senior vice president and former minister Dr R Lalthangliana. The Congress nominated former minister John Rotluangliana to contest the by-poll.
The Dampa assembly seat in west Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. PTI CORR NN