Advertisment
National

BJP names candidates for 1 Lok Sabha, 24 assembly bypolls

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Advertisment

The party also named 24 candidates for assembly polls across eight states.

Former MP Sunil Soni will contest from the Raipur City South assembly in Chhattisgarh.

Besides the central state, the BJP named its nominees for the assembly bypolls being held in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. PTI KR VN VN

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe