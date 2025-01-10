Advertisment
National

BJP names candidates for Telangana MLC polls

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP in Telangana on Friday announced candidates for the upcoming poll to the three vacancies in Legislative Council.

Advertisment

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy announced Puli Sarotham Reddy, a teacher and activist, as the candidate from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Teachers' constituency.

Malka Komaraiah, who established educational institutions in Hyderabad and other places, would be the party nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teachers' constituency.

C Anji Reddy, an entrepreneur, has been named as the nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates' constituency. PTI SJR SJR SA

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe