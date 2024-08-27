BJP names heads of panchayat bodies it won in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 27 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Tuesday named heads of zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats that it won in the recently-held elections.

While Balai Goswami was selected sabhadhipati of West Tripura Zilla Parishad, Arpana Nath was made the head of North Tripura Zilla Parishad, said BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

Amalendu Das was made the sabhadhipati of Unakoti Zilla Parishad and Sushmita Das of Dhalai Zilla Parishad, he said.

Arpana Singha Roy Dutta was named the sabhadhipati of Khowai Zilla Parishad, while Supriya Das Dutta was made the sabhadhipati of Sepahijala Zilla Parishad, he added.

Debal Debroy was made the sabhadhipati of Gomati Zilla Parishad, and Dipak Dutta was made sabhadhipati of South Tripura Zilla Parishad.

Chakraborty said the party also cleared the names of heads of 34 of 35 panchayat samitis, besides the gram panchayats it won. The BJP won 407 of 423 gram panchayats. PTI PS SOM