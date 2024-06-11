BJP names Mohan Charan Majhi as new Odisha chief minister

New Delhi: Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday was elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. He will be the new Chief Minister of the state.

Majhi will take oath of the office on Wednesday.

Preparations are in the final stage at the Janata Maidan park, the venue for the oath-taking ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states are likely to attend it.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav attended the BJP legislature party meeting as observers to elect the next chief minister, paving the way for the formation of the first-ever government of the saffron party in the state.