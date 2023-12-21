BJP national general secretary visits Tripura

Agartala, Dec 21 (PTI) BJP national general secretary BL Santosh held separate meetings with party leaders in Tripura to check organisational preparedness ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said on Thursday.

During a meeting with party functionaries at the BJP state headquarters here, Santosh asked them to ensure that people get benefits of all government schemes, party's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar told PTI.

Later, he met BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior leaders and discussed the party's strategy for the parliamentary elections, he said.

Sarkar said Santosh asked leaders make the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and PM Viswakarma Scheme a grand success in the northeastern state.

On Wednesday, Santosh had called upon Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed various issues related to the state's welfare activities. PTI PS MNB