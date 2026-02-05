BJP national president to visit Kerala for two days to assess assembly poll preparations

Kochi, Feb 5 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day visit to Kerala beginning Friday, as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, party leaders said.

Nabin will arrive at Kochi International Airport in Nedumbassery on Friday afternoon and participate in multiple party-related programmes in Kochi, Ernakulam, and Thrissur until Saturday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the visit aims to galvanise the party cadre and engage with senior leadership across the state.

Party leaders said the itinerary features a series of high-level organisational reviews and public engagements across Kochi, Ernakulam, and Thrissur to strengthen preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The visit follows Nabin’s assumption of charge as BJP national president on January 20, 2026, and is seen as a key step in the party’s outreach in southern India.

"He will review the party’s preparations for the Assembly elections and hold meetings with state BJP office-bearers, district presidents, assembly constituency in-charges, NDA constituent parties, intellectuals, Shakti Kendra in-charges, and the state BJP core committee," the release said, adding that he will also participate in a wall-painting programme at a booth in Thrissur.

Party leaders said Nabin is scheduled to reach Kochi airport around 1.45 pm on Friday, where he will be received by state BJP leaders.

A meeting of the state BJP core committee will be chaired by him at 2.30 pm at Nedumbassery.

He will attend various BJP and NDA leadership meetings in Angamaly and Kochi later.

On Saturday, Nabin will offer prayers at the Sri Sringeri Shankara Math and Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple at Kalady at 7.45 am.

He will formally kick off the BJP’s election at the Thrissur Zonal Corporation Office, Ollukkara, later, and address an intellectual meet before meeting BJP leaders individually.

The visit will conclude with his address to Shakti Kendra in-charges of the Thrissur Assembly constituency at the city district BJP office at 1.10 pm, the release added. PTI TBA SSK