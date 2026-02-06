BJP National Prez Nitin Nabin alleges LDF, UDF helped Sabarimala gold case accused secure bail

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday alleged that the UDF and the LDF were staging a ‘noora kushti’ (fake fight), allowing the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case to secure bail.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers at a programme in Angamaly as part of his two-day Kerala tour to kick-start the assembly election campaign, Nabin claimed both the UDF and the LDF had together "hurt sanatan traditions and the religious sentiments of devotees." Referring to the Sabarimala case, Nabin alleged that after "staging a fake fight, the UDF and the LDF allowed the accused to obtain bail." "I believe this happened with a joint understanding of the LDF and the UDF. BJP activists will take to the streets and ensure the accused in the Sabarimala case are punished," he added.

He said the BJP would not forget those who "hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees" and was ready to make sacrifices to fight them.

Nabin also alleged that corruption under the LDF had not spared centres of devotion, including Sabarimala. "There are several examples. In Tamil Nadu, the Karthigai Deepam ritual was blocked by a government supported by the Congress," he claimed.

He further alleged that the Congress had earlier questioned the existence of Ram Setu and Lord Ram, and had even approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

"These are the same people who locked the Sree Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now they are trying to play politics in Sabarimala. The people of Kerala will not fall into their trap," he added.

Nabin claimed that the UDF and the LDF were competing to be "anti-Sanatan", alleging that while the UDF openly worked with the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked to revive ancient temples across the country, while alleging that the Kerala government was trying to "undermine places of worship".

"The BJP will stand with people on matters of faith," he added.

He alleged that Kerala had become a hub of the Popular Front of India (PFI), claiming it had over 50,000 members and more than 140 offices across the country.

He said the organisation was banned by the Centre in September 2022, and that it had stopped its activities.

Nabin alleged that an understanding between the UDF and the LDF had "led to misgovernance, corruption, and appeasement." "If we expose the corrupt practices of these two fronts to the people, they will stand for change," he said.

He said that while Kerala had a highly educated female workforce, atrocities against women were also among the highest in the state.

"It shows the state government’s silence. We will strengthen our voice against it," he said.

He alleged that around three to four lakh youngsters from Kerala were forced to migrate every year.

"At one time, Kerala was a centre of education. If youngsters are forced to leave the state, the government here is responsible," he said, accusing both the ruling and opposition fronts of "injustice through political theatrics".

Calling for a new politics focused on development, Nabin said the BJP would move ahead with the vision of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) with people’s cooperation.

He said free trade agreements signed by the PM with the EU and the US would benefit businessmen, farmers, and fishers, and added that Kerala youth had contributed to India’s growth in semiconductor and AI technologies.

Nabin said the Centre saw opportunities for Kerala in rare earth corridors and eco-tourism projects, pointing to announcements made in the union budget, and asserted that the Centre had contributed to Kerala’s development.

Referring to a recent speech by C Sadanandan Master in the Rajya Sabha about attacks on him in Kerala, Nabin said it highlighted the struggles faced by BJP workers in the state.

During the session, Sadanandan Master displayed his prosthetic limbs, prompting a sharp exchange between CPI(M) and BJP members.

"Rahul Gandhi, who travels carrying the Constitution, should say on which page it is written that Sadanandan Master’s leg should be amputated for not supporting their ideology. On which page is it written that members of the opposite party should be killed?" Nabin asked.

Sadanandan Master, elected as a Rajya Sabha MP, was allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers in Kannur in January 1994.

The assailants reportedly hacked both his legs, and since then, he has been using prosthetic limbs to walk.

Nabin claimed that the BJP’s rising vote share indicated growing acceptance and expressed confidence that the party would come to power in Kerala. PTI TBA SSK