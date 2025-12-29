BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in Patna on 3-day visit

Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Monday arrived in his home town on a three-day visit.

The Bankipur MLA, who was welcomed at the airport by party MLAs, folded his hands and flashed a polite smile when journalists urged him to speak on his Patna tour.

However, a BJP statement said Nabin will on Tuesday attend a number of "local programmes" besides interacting with party functionaries.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old leader is scheduled to attend a function organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of his father Nabin Chandra Sinha.

Sinha, a prominent BJP leader of his generation, died in 2006 and the ensuing bypoll to the now abolished Patna Central assembly seat saw his son making a successful electoral debut.

Nabin, whose elevation to the top party post less than a month ago took all by surprise, has since resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet in the state. PTI NAC MNB