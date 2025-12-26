BJP national working president pays obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Veer Bal Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Friday offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here on the martyrdom anniversary of the sons of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Nabin was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh, according to a party statement.

The leaders bowed their heads at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in remembrance of the supreme sacrifices of the two Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh -- and their grandmother Mata Gujri, it said.

December 26 is being observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh during the Mughal period. PTI VIT RUK RUK