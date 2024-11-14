BJP, NCP (SP) workers clash over man 'distributing money' in Nashik

Nashik, Nov 14 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) workers were involved in a tussle in Nashik on Thursday in connection with the November 20 Maharashtra polls and both groups approached police, though officials said no formal complaint had been received.

The argument started at around 12:30pm in Panchvati area here after BJP candidate Rahul Dhikle's supporters apprehended a person and claimed he was distributing money on behalf of NCP (SP).

However, Gokul Gite, brother of NCP (SP) candidate Ganesh Gite, refuted allegations that the apprehended man belonged to their party, leading to verbal clashes and sloganeering between the two groups.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan spoke to both groups to defuse the tension. Ganesh Gite also met Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, while Dhikle and his supporters arrived at the local police station.

The two groups posted social media messages blaming each other for the ruckus, while videos of crowds outside the police station went viral.

On a tour of the city, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule met Karnik and asserted no one was distributing money.

"This is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. This is shocking. Our candidate's mother was attacked and abusive language was used. Then our candidate's brother was attacked. Deputy CM and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis must answer. If this continues, we will go on indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai," Sule said.

The police has admitted that Gite's vehicle was attacked in front of them, she added.

Hitting back, Dhikle alleged the NCP (SP) candidate is involved in "Nashik Municipal Corporation's biggest scam" and that people caught the latter's supporter distributing money.

"Ganesh Gite's brother came to the police station and tried to save the person. However, as videos were being shot, he could not do much. There was an argument between two groups but no vehicle was attacked as the NCP (SP) is claiming,"Dhikle asserted.

When contacted, a senior police official said no complaint has been received from either side. PTI COR BNM