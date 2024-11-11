BJP-NDA looted Jharkhand for 20 years, alleges Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA of looting the state for 20 years and claimed it was the JMM-led government that extended the rights and benefits to people in the past five years.

He claimed that the BJP would be ousted from the state and the INDIA bloc would form the government again in the state.

Soren addressed multiple rallies on Monday when curtains came down on the campaign for the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats in the state. The initial phase of polling will be held on November 13.

Addressing a rally at Silli assembly constituency in Ranchi district, Soren said, “This son and brother of yours took up your burden on his shoulders. BJP and NDA should tell what they did in 20 years besides looting Jharkhand.” Jharkhand was created in November 2000 and in the last 24 years, the BJP was in power for most of the time.

Soren said that he was aware of people’s condition in Jharkhand.

“This is why we waived the pending electricity bills of people. We also made power consumption free up to 200 units,” he said. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN