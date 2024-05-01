BJP needs 25-30 years in power to solve problems that started from Muhammad Ghori's times: Bharti

Bhopal, May 1 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday appealed people to keep voting the BJP to power for the next 30 years for dealing with the problems that `started from the era of Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghaznavi.' She was speaking at a rally at Pichhore in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district in support of BJP candidate and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"This country is not going to recover soon. You will have to give a lot of time to (prime minister Narendra) Modi, because the problems plaguing the country have very deep roots. These problems are from the time of Mohammad Ghori. These are from the time of Mahmud Ghaznavi. These are from the Mughal period. These are from the British period," Bharti told the gathering.

The Mughals and British left, but the Congress leaders who succeeded them after 1947 shared their characteristics, she said.

"The Congress leaders who came in the initial period (after Independence), when Amma (Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia) had left the Congress, had the characteristics of the Mughals and British. The country is suffering the consequences of all this, and to fix the problems that have been going on for thousands of years, the BJP needs at least 25-30 years at the Centre," Bharti said.

Modi's biggest contribution to India is he instilled the pride of being `Bharatiya' in people as the country is now looked upon with respect everywhere in the world, the BJP leader said.

"A temple was constructed in a Muslim country and they had no objection to it," she said.

Lord Ram has arrived (with the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya) and "now Ram Rajya will come", the BJP leader said, adding, "Modi cannot do it alone and he will need the help of associates, like Ram needed the help of Hanuman, Laxman, Guru Vashishth and others." PTI ADU KRK