BJP needs 'political willpower' to create Gorkhaland: GTA chief

Darjeeling (WB), Sep 24 (PTI) Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa on Sunday said that the BJP needs "political willpower" to carve Gorkhaland state out of West Bengal.

Thapa, who is also the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) supremo, asserted that the Gorkhaland issue is known to everyone and there was no need for any tripartite talks (between the Centre, Gorkha parties and West Bengal government).

“It does not need to be explained to anyone why we need Gorkhaland, and the Centre knows very well how to make it happen. They are much smarter than us. It all depends on the willpower of the BJP government... How easily they brought the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“Before the Lok Sabha polls, they are talking of tripartite talks… there is no need for such dialogue. I have attended several such meetings. Our demand is only Gorkhaland, neither tripartite talks nor PPS (permanent political solution),” he said, addressing a rally here.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista had earlier said that the Centre will hold tripartite talks in September for a permanent political solution to the Gorkhaland issue.

“Our desire is Gorkhaland, but those who can make it a reality have no such desire. We must not undermine the wish for Gorkhaland in our minds and hearts. However, till Gorkhaland is achieved, we must make our place better so that everyone can live peacefully and carry out livelihood activities,” he said.

Gorkhaland statehood proponents demand the creation of a state for Nepali-speaking Indian Gorkhas in northern West Bengal, where they reside in large numbers.

Thapa also launched the ‘Mero Jamin, Mero Adhikaar' (My land, my right) campaign to press for the demand for distribution of ‘pattas’ to tea garden residents of entire parcels of lands currently possessed by them.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that it would provide land rights of up to 5 decimals to those residing in tea gardens.

After the tea garden residents demanded rights for entire parcels of lands possessed by them and the opposition parties supported their cause, the BGPM raised the issue before the state government, and the process of issuing ‘pattas’ (land documents) in tea gardens in GTA area was halted.

“As soon as I came to know about people’s demands, I made their voices heard in Kolkata and the process of issuing these pattas was stopped,” he said.

“This campaign is not to strengthen the BGPM. It is for providing land rights to people residing in the tea gardens. I urge the opposition to come together on this issue,” he said.

Thapa said he was ready to sit for talks with tea workers’ groups to understand their demands on land rights and raise those before the state government.

“Till the lands of those residing in tea gardens and cinchona plantations are not registered in their names, they will not be freed from slavery. I urge the tea garden owners, who have earned money and fame from Darjeeling tea, to support our cause. I will make the state government understand, but the tea garden owners should not create hurdles (in issuance of pattas),” he said. PTI ACD RBT