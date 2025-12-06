BJP neither believes in Constitution nor holds genuine respect for Babasaheb: Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that those in power today do not believe in the Indian Constitution, and have no genuine respect for Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"Unfortunately, those who do not believe in Babasaheb's Constitution have captured power in the country today," PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Speaking at a programme organised at the party headquarters on the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Dotasra said Ambedkar gave India one of the finest constitutions in the world that ensured equality and democratic rights for Dalits, backward classes and all sections of society.

He alleged that the BJP-led central government is misusing constitutional institutions and agencies against the spirit of democracy.

"The Election Commission, ED, Income Tax Department and CBI are being used by the BJP purely for political gains," he alleged.

Dotasra said the BJP wants to create a system contrary to democratic values, where only one party rules and only those favoured by it come to power.

"People's voting rights are being undermined. Votes are being stolen, governments are being toppled with money power. All this is happening because the BJP does not believe in the Constitution," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said, "The BJP neither believes in the Constitution nor holds genuine respect for Babasaheb." Meanwhile, a meeting of Congress office-bearers and workers was held on Saturday to review preparations for the party's proposed 'Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod' mega rally in New Delhi. The rally is scheduled for December 14.

Dotasra, Jully, MLAs and district in-charges attended the meeting at the state party headquarters. PTI SDA APL