BJP nervous, scared of Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan LoP Tikaram Jully

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Thursday said that the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on objectionable statements against party leader Rahul Gandhi indicates that it is being done at the behest of the BJP.

He claimed that the BJP is nervous and scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi due to his vision for the poor, SC and STs, youths, labourers, farmers and women because of which they are spreading propaganda to weaken him.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not taking any action on objectionable statements against party leader Rahul Gandhi indicate that it is being done at the behest of the BJP," Jully told reporters here on the sidelines of Congress' protest.

Congress leaders and party workers had gathered at Shaheed Smarak here to lodge their protest against the objectionable statements made against Gandhi.

Jully said that Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life and his grandmother Indira Gandhi became a victim of terrorism. Their entire family has been dedicated to the unity and strengthening of the country since independence.

He said that the ministers of the BJP at the Centre and states and their alliances are terming Rahul Gandhi a terrorist, threatening to murder him and announcing rewards to cut his tongue. But the prime minister and the home minister have not taken any action against it.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra said that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are not afraid of such threats.

He said that nobody is condemning the statements given against Rahul Gandhi, which means that they deliberately want to spread violence. PTI AG HIG HIG