BJP never compromised on its ideology: Nadda

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Dec 6 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday claimed that the party has never compromised on its ideology.

Addressing party workers at Deoghar, he exhorted them to work hard to make the lotus bloom in Jharkhand.

"All parties have become dynastic, but the BJP is untouched by it. Even among dynastic politics, there are family feuds. However, I can proudly say we are the only party that operates purely on ideology," said Nadda in his first visit to the state after the 2024 assembly polls.

"I was not born in 1952. But there were people in this country who shared the idea that there will not be two flags, two constitutions, two heads in one country. That leader was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who became the first president of the Jan Sangh. From 1952 to 2019, approximately four to five generations passed. But we didn't give up on our idea," added Nadda.

"We remained focused on our goal. The day the people of India empowered us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's willpower and Amit Shah's strategy demolished Article 370 and, in the process, established one nation, one constitution, and one leader. We were able to do this because we are connected by our ideas," claimed Nadda.

Further elaborating on the party standing firm on the ideology, Nadda said, "We resolved in 1989 during our executive committee at Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) to pave the way for Ram Mandir. Three generations have passed, and the Congress party mocked us. We didn't lose heart. You all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the grand Ram Temple to us in January 2024. The flag was also hoisted there just a week ago." He also credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abolishing triple talaq and claimed that it liberated Muslim women.

"We are a party with ideals; we are made for the country. We work for the development of all, for the progress of all, and this has made us (BJP) the largest mass-based party and the largest party in the world. Today we have 240 MPs, 103 Rajya Sabha MPs, 1,654 MLAs across the country," said Nadda.

He also said that hundreds of mayors, deputy mayors and thousands of councillors.

"BJP and the NDA rule in 20 states. BJP alone holds the government in 13 states. Soon, this number will reach 14 and 15. When Jharkhand's turn comes, our workers will make the lotus bloom here too," stressed Nadda.

Coming down heavily on the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand, Nadda alleged that the law and order situation has worsened in the state.

"During the current regime, Jharkhand has attained second place in terms of murders and the first place in honour killings," claimed Nadda.

He alleged that the current government was patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators, leading to demographic changes in tribal areas.

"The Adivasi population has decreased from 45 per cent to 28 per cent due to Bangladeshi infiltrators marrying tribal girls. We have a Jamai Tola in Pakur comprising such Bangladeshi infiltrators who have married tribal girls," alleged Nadda.

He threatened that through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, these Bangladeshi infiltrators will be identified and deported.

He also accused the present Jharkhand government of not fulfilling any of its poll promises.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar.

Nadda paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The party leader attended the RSS centenary function at Deoghar and also inaugurated the newly built party office at Deoghar and virtually inaugurated the party office at Gumla.

Later in the evening, the Union Health minister will also visit AIIMS Deoghar and inspect the facilities and also interact with the MBBS students before leaving for Delhi later in the evening on a chartered plane.