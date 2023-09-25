BJP never intended to provide reservation to women: Vivek Tankha

Indore: Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha on Monday alleged the BJP government never intended to grant reservation to women in Parliament and raised doubts over the Centre's intention to implement this legislation.

“Now they (BJP) say that this Act will be implemented in 2029 after the Census, delimitation and reservation of seats...only God will tell whether this Act will be implemented in 2029 or 2039?” he questioned while speaking to reporters.

Tankha claimed the women's reservation bill was introduced only because the ruling BJP wanted to hold an event in the new Parliament building.

“The BJP has merely performed a ritual in the name of this bill and it never had any intention of providing reservation to women,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed there is an anti-incumbency wave against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and "reliable sources" have told him quoting an alleged Intelligence Bureau (IB) report that the BJP will garner only 60-65 of 230 seats in the assembly elections.

Tankha also slammed BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language against BSP member Danish Ali in Parliament.

"It is shameful to see people like him as public representatives," he added.

In reply to a question, Tankha said not only Sanatan Dharma but no such statement should be made against any religion which would hurt the people's sentiments.