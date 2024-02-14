BJP nominates Cong turncoat Ashok Chavan to Rajya Sabha; 'nation's mood favours saffron party'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday fielded former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra, a day after he joined the ruling party.

Advertisment

Chavan hailed the move as the acknowledgement of the trust reposed in a new entrant like him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BjP) leadership.

After his name was declared as BJP's RS nominee, Chavan told reporters that he decided to go with the "mood of the nation which favours BJP".

"I cannot describe my feelings in words. The BJP has reposed faith in me even though I joined the party yesterday. This is a huge responsibility," he added.

Advertisment

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule.

Chavan, who was associated with Congress for four decades, said he left the Grand Old Party and joined the BJP for "better opportunities" and for no other reason.

He rejected the criticism that the promise of a Rajya Sabha berth was the trigger behind his decision to quit Congress.

Advertisment

"I have a safe constituency and got elected several times," said Chavan, who won the Bhokar assembly seat in the previous elections.

Notably, Chavan had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his home turf Nanded to his challenger from BJP.

Chavan's crossing over to BJP is expected to give a boost to the saffron party in his stronghold Marathwada region, amid speculation that some MLAs from Congress may support him in the coming days.

Advertisment

Reacting to Chavan's candidature, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the move proves that BJP has a place only for "imports" and not for those who toil for the party.

Besides Chavan, the BJP has picked ex-MLA Medha Kulkarni and RSS worker Dr Ajit Gopchade for Rajya Sabha, who all are set to sail through given the strength of BJP MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

Chavan, 65, resigned from Congress on Monday. He also tendered his resignation as MLA.

Advertisment

A day before, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said that Chavan was supposed to fight against the BJP but he chose to leave the battlefield.

"Past is past," Chavan, a two-time chief minister said when asked why he parted ways with the Grand Old Party.

"It is necessary to know the people's pulse. I feel the country's mood is inclined towards the BJP. I decided to go with the mood of the nation," he added.

Advertisment

The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant as the terms of the incumbents MPs are set to expire, is scheduled for February 27.

In Maharashtra, six seats are falling vacant.

With the existing strength of 284 MLAs in the state Assembly, each RS seat needs a quota of 41 votes to win.

Considering the strength of the BJP, which has 105 MLAs and is believed to enjoy the support of some Independents and other smaller allies, the party can send three members to the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Congress can win one seat each.

Speaking after joining the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Congress, Chavan had sought to debunk the speculation that the allegations against him in the Adarsh Housing Society scam had anything to do with his decision.

The high court had granted him relief though some agencies have contested that decision, and for him, it was no longer an issue, the 65-year-old leader had said. PTI PR KRK NSK