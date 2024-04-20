BJP nominee Hans urges protesting farmers to 'bless' him in LS polls on June 1

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) BJP candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat Hans Raj Hans urged the protesting farmers to "bless" him in the polls and assured them that he would become their “advocate”.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidates including Hans, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar and Preneet Kaur from Patiala have been facing protests from farmers and were shown black flags when they were campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Facing farmers' ire over their unmet demands, Hans engaged in a discussion with a group of protesting farmers in Jaito in Faridkot on Friday.

"Trust me and give me your blessings once," Hans said, adding that he would become their “advocate”. Farmers owing allegiance to various outfits are upset with the BJP-led Centre for not accepting their demands including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.

Hans further told the protesting farmers that he had never spoken anything against their agitation even when he was the MP (North West Delhi seat).

"I will roar in Parliament. At least, trust me once," he said.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, have already said that they will oppose the BJP and will ask the people to "punish" the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The farmers urged Hans to get the barricades at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders removed, so they could enter the national capital. They have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 as the security forces halted their march.

The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.