BJP not against Muslims, TMC practices communal politics, claims Suvendu

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that neither he nor his party, the BJP, has been against Muslims whom the ruling TMC "use as a vote bank".

Addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas district's Mandirbazar as part of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', Adhikari alleged that TMC indulges in communal politics, pitting one religion against another.

"The TMC has built a false narrative and created a perception that the BJP is anti-Muslim. We only advocate for the inclusive growth of all communities. We have never treated Muslims as a vote bank. Take note about the slew of development measures taken for Muslims in BJP-ruled states and in the country," he said.

Adhikari said Indian Muslims were supporting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which only targets illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

"SIR is like carbolic acid, driving out 'jihadi' snakes from their burrows. Those living here illegally with TMC support, please leave at once, we won't stop you," he said.

Targeting the TMC, the Nandigram MLA said, "All those terrorising voters in South 24 Parganas, it is time to mend your ways. Otherwise, you will face the wrath of the people." Assembly elections would be due in the state early next year. PTI SUS SOM