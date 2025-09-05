BJP not announcing PM's visit 'admission of guilt' for 'creating mess' in Manipur: Cong MP

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Congress MP Bimol Akoijam on Friday claimed that the BJP not announcing the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur was an "admission of guilt" on the part of the saffron party for "creating a mess" in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a programme here, the MP from Manipur said, "I don't know whether he (PM) is coming or not... we have only heard that there will be a VVIP visit to the state." "If it is the Prime Minister, why does he not openly say that he is coming to Manipur? I take this as an admission of guilt on their part for creating this mess and tragedy in my state," he said.

Asked about people's expectation from the PM if he visits Manipur, the parliamentarian said that people of the state "are generally not happy with him... a lot of us want him to publicly apologise to the people".

"People of my state are magnanimous enough to forgive him, provided he takes concrete and sincere steps to ensure that the internally displaced persons (IDPs), irrespective of which community they belong to, return to their homes," he said.

People should get access to highways, and most importantly accountability must be fixed for the violence, he said.

These are the steps that must be initiated to ensure lasting peace in the state, the MP said.

There must be fresh elections in the state and the voices of the people must be heard as the BJP, despite having an absolute majority, "squabbled among themselves and we landed up with President's Rule", the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP said.

"We have witnessed this tragedy under BJP rule, so many lives were lost... the party doesn't deserve to govern the state," he said.

The Manipur Assembly, cutting across party lines, had adopted a resolution for the withdrawal of suspension of operations (SoO) agreements as there have been allegations of involvement of these cadres in the violence and these need to be investigated, he said.

"Never in the history of the country have people been divided like this," he said.

"The government has completely failed to protect the lives and property of the citizens... people are still languishing in relief camps and they are not able to return home even after two years," the Congress leader said.

Overt violence may have ended in the state but the people living in relief camps are facing violence every day: humiliation, some have not seen their children, there are missing people -- these are all forms of violence, he said.

"The rest of the country must know what is happening in Manipur but unfortunately, many have fallen prey to the bandwagon of misinformation... this is unfortunate," he added.

Besides, some people want this violence to continue to serve certain vested interests, Akoijam alleged.

The Congress leader was here to meet INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy. PTI DG DG ACD