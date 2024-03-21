BJP not averse to dynastic politics, has problems with those families that oppose it: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the BJP does not have a problem with dynastic politics but has issues with those families that oppose the saffron party.

Advertisment

Abdullah cited the BJP's tie-up with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Raj Thackeray amid speculation of an alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls and asked if these were not examples of 'parivarvad' or family politics.

"BJP does not have a problem with dynastic families. They have a problem with those families which oppose them. And I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP," Abdullah told reporters here.

"Did not the BJP tie up in Bihar with Chirag Paswan? Amit Shah recently met Raj Thackeray. Are these not examples of parivarvad. Is there (BJP's) candidate from Guna in Gwalior (Jyotiraditya Scindia), not a dynast?" he asked.

Advertisment

In response to a question about NC candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Abdullah said the names will be announced at an appropriate time.

"We will announce our candidates at the right time. Our constituencies are going to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phases. There is a lot of time left. Let's celebrate Eid first," he said.

When asked about the Congress taking back former BJP leader Chaudhary Lal Singh, Abdullah said, "I will not say anything on it as it is an internal matter of the Congress. It is better you ask the Congress about it." Singh had supported the people accused and later convicted of the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in 2018.

Singh, who had left the Congress ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and joined the BJP, is seen as a front-runner for a Congress ticket to contest the parliament elections from Kathua.

The NC, which is part of the INDIA bloc, will have to support Singh -- if he is named as Congress candidate -- according to the seat-sharing agreement. PTI MIJ RHL