BJP not dynastic, worker pasting posters can become party chief: Gadkari

Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the BJP was not a dynastic party and cited his example to assert that a worker who once stuck posters can become its national president.Addressing the one-day convention of the BJP here, he asked party workers to focus on the booths and connect to the common citizens.

"The BJP is not a dynastic party but a party of karyakartas (workers). A worker who used to put posters for campaigning became the party's national president and such a feat can happen for a common worker only in the BJP," a release quoted him as saying.

"Focus on the booth level and take all along, those who voted for us and also those who did not," said Gadkari, who has often spoken about his rise from the ranks, which included pasting party posters in the early days of his political career.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government had started several welfare schemes for people, which was causing the opposition "stomach aches".

The opposition started a fake narrative that the BJP wanted to the change the Constitution, he added.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government in the state will return to power after the assembly polls later in the year. PTI CLS BNM