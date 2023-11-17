BJP not in race in T'gana, conspiracy to defeat Cong, says Kharge at poll rally

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that the BJP is not in the race in the Telangana Assembly polls even as he alleged a conspiracy to defeat his party with BJP tacitly supporting the ruling BRS.

Kharge, who addressed an election rally at Quthbullapur here, also referred to heavy polling in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and that information was received about the Congress winning both the states.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS led by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao are "fighting the elections together".

In an apparent reference to AIMIM, he said "another associate" is supporting the BRS.

Alleging a conspiracy to defeat the Congress, he, however, said his party would not be scared of it.

"The BJP is not in the race in Telangana. It is not to be seen anywhere, but it is supporting the KCR government internally. It means that the BJP and KCR are fighting the elections together in Telangana. Along with that, another associate is supporting KCR," he said.

"You can see how much conspiracy is going on to defeat the Congress," he said.

He further alleged a "secret alliance" between BRS, BJP and RSS.

"The BRS, RSS and BJP have a secret alliance. If you vote for them, then you will go towards slavery. If you vote for the Congress, the government of poor will come," he said.

Charging that the Modi government at the Centre misused investigation agencies against Congress leaders, he claimed that no action has been taken against the BRS despite the allegations in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Modi saab uses CBI, IT and ED against Congress people everywhere. Using the law, he demoralises Congress workers and leaders and tries to weaken them. I ask, why the scam of BRS people done in collusion with the Kejriwal government in Delhi is not coming to the notice of Modi ji," he said.

Alleging corruption in the Kaleswaram project and others in Telangana, Kharge asked as to why the Centre is not bringing the BRS leaders to book when PM Modi is aware of the "corruption".

Action is not taken against the BRS leaders and the intention is to defeat the Congress with BJP and BRS staying together, he claimed.

The BJP and RSS say Congress insulted B R Ambedkar but the power to determine the people's future was entrusted in the hands of Ambedkar by making him chairman of the Constituent Assembly, he said.

Kharge also alleged that Telangana which was a surplus state when undivided Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated has now been pushed into a debt burden.

He highlighted the six election 'guarantees' of the Congress and assured that they will be implemented if his party comes to power in Telangana in November 30 Assembly elections.

"We will fulfil our promises and we will not betray," he added. PTI SJR/VVK SJR SS