BJP not left any meaningful portfolios for its allies in Modi govt 3.0: Omar

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) The allies of the BJP do not have much sway in the power corridors as the party has not left any meaningful ministerial portfolios for them, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah claimed on Monday.

"For all the talk about the NDA partners pressing for their fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they obviously don't have much sway in the corridors of power," Abdullah said in a post on X.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister claimed that the portfolios given to allies are "leftovers" as the BJP "hasn't left anything meaningful for them".

"You can bet your bottom dollar the post of Speaker Lok Sabha will stay with the BJP as well," he added.