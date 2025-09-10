BJP objects to use of religion as pitch for housing projects, calls it threat to national unity

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has criticised the use of religion to promote residential projects, calling it a divisive tactic that undermines constitutional values and national unity.

“Our main objection is to such a pitch for the sale of residential properties. It is unacceptable,” Upadhye said recently, referring to a proposed “halal lifestyle township” near Karjat, about 100 km from Mumbai.

The National Human Rights Commission has reportedly taken cognisance of a complaint over the Karjat project and sought a report from the state government, besides also seeking clarification from housing regulator MahaRERA about the legal basis for approving it.

Upadhye said that such religion-branded projects attempt to sow seeds of partition. “Those seeking to erect walls of religious division in society by creating such ‘halal lifestyle townships’ around Mumbai must face action,” he said.

“After the 1857 revolt, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had demanded separate spaces for Muslims, a move viewed as the first demand for partition. Today’s halal township in Karjat must be seen as a danger bell to the nation’s unity,” he said.

The BJP leader said the project uses promotional wordings like “everything will be halal in the society”.

Such descriptions amount to “a direct assault on constitutional values and deliberately foster division and discrimination.” “If such projects are allowed today, tomorrow we will see separate colonies for every religion in every district and village. That would pose a grave threat to India’s social harmony, unity and security,” said Upadhye.

He urged the government to launch a probe and asserted that no conspiracy to divide society in the name of religion will be tolerated.

“Plotting division under the guise of development is land jihad. Let those behind such plans understand – there is no place for any form of jihad or fatwa in Maharashtra,” Upadhye said. PTI ND NR