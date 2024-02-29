BJP obsessed with Cong-mukt Bharat but can't move an inch without the party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday claimed the BJP is obsessed with "Congress-mukt Bharat" but it cannot move ahead an inch without its rival party.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the Narendra Modi government is implementing a dual policy of "Congress-mukt Bharat" and "zero opposition party" Latching on to the defeat of Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh Abhishek Manu Singhvi this week despite the party having enough numbers for his victory, the Shiv Sena UBT said ever since the Modi regime came to power, horse-trading has got official sanction.

The party also referred to Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh where one Samajwadi Party candidate lost to the BJP because of cross-voting.

"The BJP is obsessed with Congress mukt Bharat, but it cannot move ahead an inch without the Congress," the Shiv Sena UBT claimed.

It said the BJP forgets that by resorting to Congress mukt Bharat, it becomes Congress yukt Bharat (a BJP filled with Congressmen).

Referring to former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Harsh Mahajan, who were elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said it has become the saffron party's cardinal principle to engineer desertions in the Congress and then send those leaders to the Upper House.

Both Chavan and Mahajan are former Congress leaders who switched over to the BJP. PTI PR BNM