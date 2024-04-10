BJP office-bearer among 2 killed in MP after car being driven by trainee pilot hits them

Guna (MP), Apr 10 (PTI) A local office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one more person were killed after they were hit by a car being driven by a trainee pilot in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which also left one person injured, occurred on the main road near New City Colony under Kotwali police station limits around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, and the deceased were identified as the district BJP secretary Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) and Kamlesh Yadav, husband of Mohanpur village sarpanch, an official said.

Following the incident, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cancelled all his political engagements in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting the upcoming election as a BJP candidate.

Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said Rahuvanshi and Yadav were waiting by the roadside on a scooter when the incident took place, while injured Manoj Dhakad, president of the Sarpanch Sangh, was coming to meet them.

"A speeding car hit them, in which Yadav was killed on the spot, while Raghuvanshi succumbed while being taken to a hospital in Bhopal," he said.

Dhakad was referred to Indore for treatment, he said.

"The car was being driven by trainee pilot Saurabh Yadav, who is a resident of Noida," Bhargava said.

Another trainee pilot Abhash, a resident of Hyderabad, was accompanying him, he said, adding that both of them were undergoing training in a local aviation academy.

Due to the impact of the collision, the scooter was completely destroyed, he said.

Both the accused were arrested and the car was seized, he said.

Meanwhile, Scindia said that he has cancelled all his programmes after getting information about the incident.

"I received the heart-wrenching news of the sudden demise of two close members of my Guna family, Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) ji and Kamlesh Yadav ji in an unfortunate accident. I am sad. I am cancelling all my programmes today as a tribute to them. In this hour of distress, I stand firm with their families like a son," the civil aviation minister said on social media platform X. PTI COR ADU NP