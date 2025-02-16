BJP office-bearer booked for dancing with gun at pre-wedding event in Thane district

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his brother for brandishing a revolver while dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against Chintaman Lokhande, a businessman and vice-president of the BJP's OBC cell in Kalyan, and his brother after a video of the dance surfaced on social media, said senior inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode of Khadakpada police station.

According to the police, Lokhande allegedly brandished a revolver while dancing during his sister's pre-wedding festivities at Umbarde village in Kalyan.

In the video, Lokhande can be seen dancing to a song and suddenly pulling out a revolver and waving it in the air to the shock of people present at the scene.

The official said a probe is underway in the case registered under the Arms Act. PTI COR ARU