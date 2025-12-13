BJP offices are Sanskar Kendra: Nadda lays foundation stone of party's new state office in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the party's new state office here and said it will infuse fresh energy in the organisation.

Terming the BJP offices as 'Sanskar kendra', he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the offices should be equipped with modern equipment and facilities for training, research and social media.

He informed that against the target of constructing 787 BJP offices in the country, 617 have been built.

The BJP is the biggest cadre-based political party with 14 crore members, over ten lakh workers, over 6.5 lakh booth councils and is ruling 20 Indian states at present, he said and added that nine party offices have been constructed in Himachal Pradesh, while 11 are under construction.

Stressing on five Ks, namely - karyakarta (workers), karyakram (programme), Karyakarini (working committee), Kosh (funds) and karyalaya (office), Nadda said that the party has workers, programme, working committee and is now building offices with the help of funds.

The new office is located in Majthai near Jubbarhatti Airport in the Shimla Rural assembly segment, about 29 kilometres from here.

Nadda, who inspected the land for the office, was provided a detailed description of the proposed building plan by Bindal, following which Nadda also gave guidance on the structure of the office complex, functional requirements and future utility.

The ceremony, conducted with Vedic chants by five priests, lasted for about 45 minutes, after which the 'Kalash Sthapana' (consecration of the urn) ceremony was performed.

Later, Nadda interacted with the workers over tea, during which discussions were held about strengthening the organisation and upcoming programs.

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon, Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and several BJP legislators and leaders accompanied Nadda, who placed the first brick of the new BJP office.

Earlier on Friday night, Nadda visited the house of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with Jai Ram Thakur and Rajiv Bindal and congratulated Agnihotri on his daughter's wedding.