BJP on a strong wicket in Assam – a SWOT analysis of parties

Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) The ruling BJP-led NDA alliance in Assam is on a strong wicket for the Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition Congress will try to put up a brave fight against the challenge of defections of several prominent leaders to the saffron camp.

The northeastern state has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The elections will be held in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7.

The BJP has been on an ascent since 2014, increasing its tally from four to seven in the 2019 elections.

The Congress had to contend with three MPs in both elections, while the AIUDF's number of Lok Sabha members came down from three to one in the last polls.

STRENGTH: *The BJP with nine out of the 14 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha is in the rider's saddle for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls with the party’s much-touted ‘’double engine government’’ holding fort at both the Centre and the state.

*The BJP is contesting in 11 seats while its alliance partners, the AGP in two minority-dominated constituencies of Barpeta and Dhubri, and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in Kokrajhar. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted the tally of the coalition will increase to 13.

*The BJP, with a strong organisational base coupled with a plethora of state and central schemes doled out to beneficiaries, has an advantage over the opposition parties. The BJP is also banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to increase its tally in the state.

*The Congress with three seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha hopes to gain lost ground in the forthcoming polls by taking advantage of the anti-incumbency factor, particularly in some of the Upper Assam constituencies.

*However, its once loyal electorate - tea garden workers and Ahom community - appears to have shifted their loyalty to BJP since 2014. The grand old party was also expected to highlight the BJP’s anti-Muslim stand in the state to consolidate its vote base in the minority-dominated areas which has been its stronghold.

*The AIUDF with the sole Dhubri seat held by its president Badruddin Ajmal will largely depend on its minority vote bank to sail through.

WEAKNESSES: *The anti-incumbency factor may work for the BJP in some of the constituencies, particularly in the four seats of Jorhat, Mangaldoi (renamed as Darrang post delimitation), Karimganj and Lakhimpur where the same candidates have been fielded, with the general impression being that they were not effective in raising the problems of their voters or the state at the national level.

*Most BJP candidates were in awe of the national leadership and the chief minister, and this may work to their disadvantage in some constituencies where they have not been able to raise the issues at the appropriate forum.

*The Congress in the state has been largely beleaguered with several of its prominent leaders defecting to the BJP while its internal intrigues were also likely to create a negative impact during campaigning. The organization set-up was a major weakness of the party with leaders failing to build a cohesive force to take on the ruling party.

*The 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), with Congress as a constituent, also failed to put up consensus candidates against the BJP which would have an adverse impact on the outcome of the polls.

OPPORTUNITY: *The launch of various development projects by both the central and state governments was an agenda that the ruling BJP used to the hilt as a pre-poll initiative and will continue to highlight during the campaign trail.

*The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by notifying the rules may prove to be an opportunity for the BJP in two constituencies, Silchar and Karimganj in the Barak Valley, where there is a sizeable population of Hindu Bengalis who have migrated from neighbouring Bangladesh.

*The opposition will also use the CAA implementation as an opportunity to highlight the BJP’s alleged violation of the Assam Accord signed in 1985.

*The Accord, signed following the six-year agitation against foreigners from Bangladesh, had the provision for “detection and deportation” of all persons who entered the State from Bangladesh post March 24, 1971.

*The opposition parties in Assam are opposed to the CAA as it grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who came to India till December 31, 2014.

THREAT: *The BJP is most likely to face threats in the minority-dominated constituencies for its Hindutva agenda while the Congress' challenge will be to keep its flock together. PTI DG NN