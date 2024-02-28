BJP on sit-in against 'worsening' law and order; Suvendu claims Shajahan in safe custody of police

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The BJP initiated a two-day dharna in Kolkata on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, is being protected by the police.

The ruling TMC, however, rejected the allegations as baseless.

Led by top leaders of the BJP's state unit, the sit-in started at Mayo Road near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Speaking to PTI Video, former BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said, "Shajahan Sheikh has been hiding under the protection of the police. He is a criminal and has been accused of murder, rape and helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants and cow smuggling." The police and the local TMC administration allowed him to function and perpetuate the atrocities on the criminals, he told PTI Video.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there is no development in the TMC’s assurance made on Monday that Sheikh would be arrested in seven days.

“The law and order in West Bengal has gone for a toss in the TMC regime. Several incidents of land grabs and sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali are glaring examples of such a situation in the state. It is the TMC government and the state police who have protected Shajahan Sheikh,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari had claimed that Sheikh has been in "safe custody" of the state police since last night.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed Adhikari's claim as baseless and an attempt to disturb the law and order situation.

Taking to X, Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, claimed Shajahan was under the protection of the police since midnight after being "taken away from Bermajur gram panchayat after he managed a deal with the police through influential mediators that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody".

"He will be extended five-star facilities during his time behind bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead TMC virtually. Even a bed in Woodburn Ward (state-run SSKM Hospital) will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there," he claimed.

People of Sandeshkhali have been staging protests demanding Sheikh's arrest. TMC leader Santanu Sen rejected the charges.

"To stay in the news, Adhikari, from time to time, makes such claims that are not only baseless but also brazen attempts at disturbing the law and order situation. We don't take his comments seriously. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC leader Arjun Singh wondered why Adhikari did not share those details with the ED and the CBI.

“You seem to have extensive information about Sheikh Shahjahan's location. Why didn't you share this with ED and CBI? What stopped them from taking action? Or, are you suggesting that state enforcement agencies are more capable than BJP-controlled ED & CBI?" Singh posted on X.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that Sheikh can be arrested by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police. PTI PNT COR DC PNT NN