BJP on way to make record of false cases: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying the party will create a record of framing people in false cases ahead of the elections but the people will shatter its pride.

Advertisment

"Is the government and people of BJP are going to make a universal record of filing false cases against people? They have put false cases on people. There are many such examples in UP where people were implicated in false cases," Akhilesh Yadav told a private news channel.

The party shared the clips of his byte from its official handle on X.

Talking about the recent arrest of Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED, he said, "Only accounts are not being seized, chief ministers are being seized. This is not the fear of defeat of BJP. BJP has been defeated." Akhilesh added, "The youth, farmers and labourers of this country are going to shatter their pride by casting their vote." PTI CDN CDN VN VN